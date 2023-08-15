Bracket announced for 2023 PointsBet Invitational

As the conclusion of summer inches closer and closer by the day, fans of the Roaring Game can start to get excited for the first major event of the 2023-24 curling season at the end of September.

Curling Canada announced the field for the second annual PointsBet Invitational on Tuesday, slated to take place at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont., from Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Like last year, the event will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams competing in a single elimination bracket tournament for a purse of $350,000.

At the 2022 PointsBet Invitational in Fredericton, N.B., six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Jennifer Jones and her new-look rink from Winnipeg won the women's division while Team Reid Carruthers, also out of Winnipeg, captured the men's title.

The 2023 event will feature many of the top contenders you regularly see on Tour as well as club champions, senior champions and a selection of up-and-coming junior rinks looking to make some noise under the bright lights.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups and how each team qualified. The No. 13 seeds for both men and women will be determined at the Under-25 NextGen Classic in early September.

Women's PointsBet Invitational Matchups

1. Team Kerri Einarson (CTRS) vs. 16. Team Josie Zimmerman (2023 Canadian Colleges Athletic Association champion)

4. Team Kaitlyn Lawes (CTRS) vs. 13. Under-25 NextGen Classic women’s champions

5. Team Clancy Grandy (CTRS) vs. 12. Team Hollie Duncan (2023 Ontario runner-up)

8. Team Kayla Skrlik (CTRS) vs. 9. Team Danielle Inglis (CTRS)

2. Team Rachel Homan (CTRS) vs. 15. Team Shaelyn Park (2023 Everest Club Championships winner)

3. Team Jennifer Jones (CTRS) vs. 14. Team Myla Plett (New Holland Canadian Junior Championships winner)

6. Team Christina Black (CTRS) vs. 11. Team Nancy Martin (CTRS)

7. Team Isabelle Ladouceur (CTRS) vs. 10. Team Selena Gray-Withers (2023 U SPORTS Championships winner)

Men's PointsBet Invitational Matchups

1. Team Brad Gushue (CTRS) vs. 16. Team Greg Balsdon (2023 Everest Club Championships winner)

4. Team Kevin Koe (CTRS) vs. 13. Under-25 NextGen Classic men’s champions

5. Team Reid Carruthers (CTRS) vs. 12. Team Johnson Tao (2023 New Holland Canadian Junior Championships winner)

8. Team John Epping (CTRS) vs. 9. Team Ryan Wiebe (CTRS)

2. Team Brendan Bottcher (CTRS) vs. 15. Team Jacob Dobson (2023 Canadian Colleges Athletic Association champion)

3. Team Matt Dunstone (CTRS) vs. 14. Team Sam Mooibroek (2023 U SPORTS Championships winner)

6. Team Karsten Sturmay (CTRS) vs. 11. Team Glenn Howard (2023 Ontario runner-up)

7. Team Aaron Sluchinski CTRS) vs. 10. Team Mike McEwen (CTRS)

All 32 teams will receive $5,000 to cover travel and accommodation and will earn more cash with each victory.

First-round win: $3,000

Quarterfinal win: $6,000

Semifinal win: $12,000

Final win: $24,000

The winning men's and women's teams will collect a total of $50,000 each.