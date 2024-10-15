Team Brad Gushue have found their replacement for second E.J. Harnden and it is former skip Brendan Bottcher.

The three-time defending Montana's Brier champions, also featuring third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker, made the announcement official Tuesday morning on social media.

Bottcher, who has spent his entire curling career as a skip, will play second for Team Gushue. His first event with the St. John's rink will be the Pan Continental Curling Championship taking place in Lacombe, Alta., from Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

Team Gushue was in search of a new second after parting ways with Harnden in surprise fashion last week. The 32-year-old Bottcher was available after his former team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert cut him at the end of the 2023-24 season after two years together.

"This new role presents fresh challenges and exciting opportunities," said Bottcher in a statement. "I am pleased to bring my experience and passion to one of the most respected teams in curling, to collaborate with my new teammates, and to build up this next chapter together."

Bottcher added that he will continue to play mixed doubles with Rachel Homan, but will no longer coach Homan's four-person team this season.

Bottcher won his first and only Brier Tankard inside the Calgary bubble in 2021, the final of four straight Brier final appearances. Gushue defeated Bottcher in both the 2018 and 2020 Brier finals.

"We're thrilled to have Brendan join our team," the 44-year-old Gushue said. "His skills and experience will be invaluable, and his connection with Geoff and our coach, Jeff Hoffart, will strengthen our overall team dynamic."

Bottcher and Walker are both based in Edmonton.

Team Gushue have captured three straight Canadian men's curling championships, including the past two with Harnden, but have dropped the gold-medal game at the World Men's Curling Championship in each of the three years. Gushue has won all six of his Brier Tankards since 2017.

Ranked third in the world behind Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat and Italy's Team Joel Retornaz, Team Gushue will represent Canada at the Kelowna Brier in March and has already booked a spot to the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials.

Team Gushue is 12-5 over three events so far in 2024-25, dropping the PointsBet Invitational final to Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen, 8-3, and the Tour Challenge final to Team Mouat, 10-3.

Adam Casey will spare for Team Gushue at this weekend's Henderson's Steel Fall Classic in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as Bottcher has a mixed doubles scheduling conflict.