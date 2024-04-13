TORONTO — Brad Gushue has advanced to the championship final at the Grand Slam of Curling's season-ending Players' Championship.

The St. John's, N.L., quartet defeated Scotland's Ross Whyte 6-5 in Saturday's quarterfinals, then edged Scotland's Bruce Mouat 6-5 in the evening semifinals.

Gushue will face Italy's Joel Retornaz in Sunday's final. Retornaz topped world men's champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 7-2 in the quarterfinals then trimmed Mike McEwen of Winnipeg 6-5 in the semifinals.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Ottawa's Rachel Homan, the reigning world champion, 5-3 in Saturday night's semifinal, to advance to Sunday's final against Sweden's Isabella Wrana, who defeated South Korea's Gim Eun-ji 6-5 in the other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.