Sault Ste. Marie's Brad Jacobs has won his first bonspiel with his new Edmonton-based rink.

Team Jacobs scored a deuce in the seventh end and stole a single point in the eighth to defeat Ontario's Team Scott Howard, 6-4, in the final of the NuFloors Penticton Curling Classic on Monday.

The foursome - also featuring veterans Mark Kennedy at third, Brett Gallant at second and Ben Hebert at lead - posted a 7-1 record at the event, including playoff wins over Northern Ontario's Team John Epping, 6-1, in the quarterfinal and Manitoba's Team Matt Dunstone, 6-4, in the semifinal.

Jacobs took over for former skip Brendan Bottcher after he was surprisingly cut from the squad at the end of last season despite being ranked second in Canada. Bottcher has since joined Team Brad Gushue as their new second and is currently playing in his first event with them at the Pan Continental Curling Championship.

The win in Penticton was the first for Jacobs and company this season after failing to make a final in their four previous bonspiels. They missed the playoffs altogether at an event in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this month, losing to the likes of Czech Republic's Team Lukas Klima and Japan's Team Yusuke Morozumi, but seemed to find their groove this past weekend out West.

Calgary's Team Kevin Koe, playing with new teammate Aaron Sluchinski, posted a 3-3 record and missed the playoffs while Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen, currently ranked first in Canada, was also unable to qualify with a 3-3 showing.

Winnipeg's Team Reid Carruthers fell in the quarters to Team Daniel Casper of Minnesota.

Black wins again

Halifax's Team Christina Black continued to roll this weekend with a victory at the Dave Jones Stanhope Simpson Insurance Mayflower Cashspiel

Black, who added talented third Jill Brothers to her team this season, stole a single in the eighth end to defeat Fredericton's Team Melissa Adams, 6-5, in Sunday's final.

Team Black have now won three straight bonspiels, all on the East coast, and will be one of the favourites for this weekend's Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic.

On the men's side of the draw, Halifax's Team Matthew Manuel, who has represented the province at back-to-back Montana's Briers, defeated Fredericton's Team Rene Comeau, 6-4, in the final.

Dupont outlasts Hasselborg in Sundbyberg

Team Anna Hasselborg were playing in their home country of Sweden this weekend at the Sundbyberg Open.

After dropping their opening game, Hasselborg reeled off four straight wins and found themselves in the final against Nordic rivals Team Madeleine Dupont of Denmark.

A three-time Olympian and regular at the World Women's Curling Championship, Dupont score a deuce in the eighth end to edge Hasselborg, 4-3, and take home the title.

Sweden's Team Axel Landelius won the men's event.

Skrlik wins Martensville final in a rout

Kayla Skrlik and her Calgary-based crew won all five of their games at the Curling Stadium Martensville International, including a 9-1 rout of Saskatoon's Team Amber Holland in the championship game on Sunday.

The game lasted only four ends before handshakes took place.

Team Skrlik with third Margot Flemming, second Ashton Skrlik and lead Geri-Lynn Ramsay have had a very strong and busy season despite not earning a win until this weekend.

They've played in seven events since early September, making four finals and winning one of them.

Hoesli wins in Bern

After dropping a final to Team Dunstone last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, Switzerland's Team Marco Hoesli defeated Solothurn's Team Jan Iseli, 8-4, to capture the Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge in Bern on Sunday.

Team Hoesli have been busy this season, playing in eight events, making three finals and winning two.