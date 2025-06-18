Now that the Stanley Cup has been handed out, we can shift our focus to the off-season.

With Panthers winger Brad Marchand a pending free agent, FanDuel has released a market on what team he will sign his next contract with.

The 37-year-old is fresh off scoring 10 goals and logging 20 points in 23 playoff games with Florida, leading to him receiving seven first-place votes in Conn Smythe voting, narrowly missing out on the award.

This regular season, after playing 61 games with the Boston Bruins and being traded to Florida, Marchand scored 23 goals and had 51 points, his lowest point total since 2014-15.

Earlier in the month we took a closer look at a similar market for Mitch Marner, and it’s a familiar team that’s the favourite to land Marchand, according to FanDuel.

Let’s dive into those odds.

Toronto Maple Leafs +380

The favourites to land Marchand are none other than the team he has tormented his entire career.

With Marner expected to walk in free agency, the Leafs project to have over $25 million in cap space entering July 1.

Last month, Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving told the media it was time to change the “DNA” of the team. Perhaps there is no better way to do than bring in a proven winner in Marchand.

Marchand’s 58 points in 59 games against Toronto is the second-most he has against any team in his career, trailing the 68 points he has in 66 games against the Buffalo Sabres.

Boston Bruins +750

If Marchand doesn’t land with the Leafs, it appears a reunion with the Bruins could happen.

At +750 the Bruins are just one of two teams listed in this market with odds shorter than 10-1.

After spending 16 seasons with the team, Marchand was dealt at the trade deadline this season after not being able to agree on a contract extension.

After moving Marchand at the deadline, Bruins GM Don Sweeney said there was a “gap” between the two sides and that "Deep down, we had been talking really from day two, I think, of free agency in terms of what his intentions were and where we were at. We always had a bit of a term gap that took us a while and felt that we had been able to bridge that.”

But now that Marchand has won a cup with the Panthers, maybe he could circle back to Boston and finish in the city he began his career in.

–

With every other team in the league listed at longer than 10-1, here is a look at where they all sit in the market.