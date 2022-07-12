Veteran goalie Braden Holtby will be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but he won't be signing with a team, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun can confirm the 32-year-old will likely be sidelined for the 2022-23 season with the lower-body injury suffered in early March during his first and only campaign with the Dallas Stars. Retirement is a possibility for Holtby, reports Lebrun.

UFA netminder Braden Holtby won't be taking part in the market when it opens tomorrow. As @frank_seravalli reported recently, the veteran goalie likely can't play next year due to injury. Sounds like retirement also a possibility. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 12, 2022

Holtby recorded a .913 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average in 24 appearances last season with the Stars. He did not appear in any playoff games as the Stars were eliminated in the first round in seven games by the Calgary Flames.

A fourth-round pick (93rd overall) by the Washington Capitals at the 2008 NHL Draft, Holtby spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Caps. He backstopped them to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018. A two-time All-Star, Holtby won the Vezina Trophy in 2016.

He is coming off a one-year, $2 million contract.

The Lloydminster, Sask., native has a career .915 save percentage and 2.59 GAA in 513 NHL appearances split between the Capitals, Vancouver Canucks and Stars. He has 50 wins in 97 playoff games with a .926 save percentage.