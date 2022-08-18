OF Zimmer claimed off waivers by Phillies

Outfielder Bradley Zimmer has been claimed off waiver by the Philadelphia Phillies after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

ROSTER MOVE:



🔹 OF Bradley Zimmer has been claimed off waivers by the Phillies pic.twitter.com/xEoElVfJ7M — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 18, 2022

Zimmer has a .105 average this season with two home runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases in 87 plate appearances.

The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Blue Jays, having spent the previous five years with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 340 career games, Zimmer has hit .214 with 21 home runs and stolen 41 bases.