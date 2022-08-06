Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Bralon Addison was carted off with an apparent lower-body injury in the first half against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Argos defensive back Shaq Richardson also left with a lower-body injury while Ticats wide receiver Mike Jones was sidelined with a rib injury.

#Argos say DB Shaq Richardson is out with a lower body injury, while the #Ticats say WR Mike Jones is out too with a rib injury. #Argos snapper Jake Reinhart is trying to snap with a brace on his left arm @TSN_Edge #TSNedge @CFLonTSN — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 7, 2022

Addison, 28, was making a routine football move after collecting a pass from Dane Evans when he pulled up before being tackled to the ground. Addison required assistance from the Ticats' medical team before being carted off the field.

The Missouri City, Tx., native missed most of the 2021 season dealing with a leg injury but returned in Week 9 to help the Ticats make a push to the Grey Cup. In his limited action last season, Addison tallied 18 receptions for 231 yards in three games.

Before his injury issues in '21, Addison put together his best CFL season in 2019, playing in 16 games and recording 98 receptions for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns.