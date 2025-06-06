Both squads entered Brampton amid skids, but only the Honey Badgers (1-6) left with a much-needed notch in the win column.

They made sure of it by picking up an 81-74 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (1-5) at the CAA Centre on Friday.

It was an entire team effort for Brampton in order to get its first win and put its franchise-worst 0-6 start to bed. Four different players finished in double digits for points, led by Koby McEwen’s game-high 23. Behind him was Quinndary Weatherspoon, who finished with 17 points in 21 minutes on 50 per cent shooting from the field and three-point line. Meanwhile, Amari Kelly chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while David Muenkat scored 10, including the game-winner in Target Score Time

“We’ve been talking about playing together the entire time,” Honey Badgers head coach Sheldon Cassimy said after the win. “I thought we did a way better job sticking together through adversity, ups and downs of the game. We got through that … I definitely feel like we’re in the right direction.”

An impressive victory in and of itself was accentuated by the absence of Weatherspoon, who didn’t play the entire fourth quarter after he was disqualified following a second technical foul. Yet despite missing the league’s eight-best scorer (20.4 points per game) and trailing the entire fourth until Target Time, the Honey Badgers showed a resolve not previously seen until Friday...