Free agent offensive tackle Brandon Shell is planning to sign with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN`s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Free agent OT Brandon Shell plans to sign with the #Bills, per source. Not done but trending that way. Shell played valuable starter’s snaps for Miami last season, now set to stay in AFC East. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 29, 2023

Shell, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, starting in 11 games.

The former South Carolina Gamecock was originally drafted 158th overall by the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft, where he played four seasons at right tackle (2016-19). A native of Goose Creek, S.C., Shell spent time with the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shell has played in 83 career NFL games and started in 72.