Brayden Lenius, a former wide receiver for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was released by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Thursday.

OFFICIAL: We have made two roster moves, including the signing of S Henry Black. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2022

The 25-year-old Regina, Sask., native played two seasons for his hometown Roughriders (2019,21), appearing in 25 games, recording 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Following the 2021 season, Lenius signed with the Falcons and transitioned to tight end but would not go on to make the 53-man roster.