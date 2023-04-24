Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that forward Brayden Point is a game-time decision but is expected to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Pointer should be in tonight. Again, he is probably another game time but hope he will be okay," Cooper said.

Jon Cooper says Brayden Point is a game time decision but believes he is probably playing — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 24, 2023

Point was injured in Saturday night's Game 3 when Toronto's Morgan Rielly drove him awkwardly into the boards on a rush, prompting a large scrum between the two teams.

Point skated off the ice gingerly but later returned to the game as the Maple Leafs went on to win 4-3 off an overtime winner from Rielly.

The Leafs blueliner was originally assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct, but it was rescinded upon review. Seven different players drew penalties from the ensuing scrum.

The 27-year-old Point had seven shots and three his in 24:52 of ice time Saturday night. During the regular season, Point had a career-high 51 goals and 95 points in 82 games.

Following Game 4, the series will shift back to Toronto for Game 5 Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.