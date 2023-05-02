Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois revealed the extent of his team's post-season injuries on Tuesday.

Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman was dealing with a hip impingement suffered in Game 1, while forward Brayden Point suffered a rib cage cartilage fracture during the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

BriseBois noted that Erik Cernak, who was concussed by an illegal hit to the head from Michael Bunting in Game 1, has not been cleared as of yet, but is progressing. Cernak did not return to the series after the hit, which landed Bunting a three-game suspension.

Injuries from the Toronto series:



- Jeannot, high ankle sprain

-Eyssimont, concussion-like symptoms

-Cernak, concussion. Wouldn't have been cleared yet, but progressing

-Hedman, hip impingement

-Point, rib cage cartilage fracture#GoBolts — Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) May 2, 2023

Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont missed three games during the series while dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

TTanner Jeannot, who was in and out of the lineup during the first round, was dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Eliminated in Game 6, the Lightning will have an extended off-season this year after reaching the past three Stanley Cup Finals.

"Glorious opportunity to finally rest and to prepare your mind and body for the next season properly, something we didn't have for the last few years," goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy said Tuesday. "I'll take it as a great opportunity to get better for next year."

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, before falling to the Colorado Avalanche in last year's final.