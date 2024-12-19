Hockey Canada has named Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager as their captain for the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Defenceman Tanner Molendyk and forward Calum Ritchie will serve as assistants. The announcement was made ahead of Canada's first pre-tournament game on Thursday against Switzerland (LIVE on TSN).

Yager and Molendyk both made Team Canada's roster last year, but Molendyk was forced to miss the tournament after an injury before the opening game.

“I am honoured to be named captain of Team Canada for the World Juniors on a team with so many great leaders, and I am excited for our group to take the ice in Ottawa and continue working towards our goal of winning a gold medal on home ice,” Yager said in a press release. “Tanner and Calum are great players and teammates that are deserving of this honour, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them and wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in front of Canadian fans.”

Yager has scored 12 goals and 22 assists over 23 games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League this season. He scored two goals and three assists over five games at last year's World Juniors as Canada finished off the podium.

The 19-year-old native of Saskatoon was selected 14th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Jets this past summer in exchange for disgruntled prospect Rutger McGroarty.

Molendyk has four goals and 21 points in 21 games with the Saskatoon Blades this season. He was selected 24th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 draft.

Ritchie, also 19, has eight goals and 34 points in 18 games with the Oshawa Generals this season. He scored one goal in seven games to start the season with the Colorado Avalanche, who selected him 27th overall in 2023.