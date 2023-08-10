Fred is headed to Turkey.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Brazil midfielder is joining Fenerbahce from Manchester United.

Fred to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place with Manchester United, proposal revealed earlier has been accepted and verbal agreement reached 🚨🟡🔵



Fred has agreed terms with Fenerbahçe and will travel for medical tests soon.



Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/PWnKMWInrb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The 30-year-old Fred is set to travel for his medical with a deal believed to be in the neighbourhood of €15 million.

Fred spent the past five seasons at Old Trafford after a £47 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk. He made a combined 139 appearances, scoring eight goals.

Internationally, Fred has been capped 32 times by Brazil and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fred would mark the fourth outgoing transfer from United this summer with Anthony Elanga joining Nottingham Forest, Zidane Iqbal signing for Utrecht and Fred's countryman Alex Telles departing for Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Former captain Harry Maguire, goalkeeper Mateo Kovar and midfielder Scott McTominay are also expected to depart the Red Devils before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.