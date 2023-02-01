Breanna Stewart is headed to the New York Liberty.

The Syracuse, NY native made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

An unrestricted free agent who spent her first six WNBA seasons with the Seattle Storm, Stewart reportedly had narrowed down her free agency choice between staying with the Seattle Storm or returning to her home state with the Liberty.

She is currently playing EuroLeague with Turkish squad Fenerbahçe S.K.

The 28-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2022, finishing second in MVP voting to A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Drafted first overall by the Storm at the 2016 draft, Stewart has won the WNBA championship and Finals MVP twice (2018, 2020), WNBA MVP (2018), and rookie of the year (2016). A four-time All-Star, she helped lead Seattle to the Commissioner’s Cup in 2021, winning MVP.

With UConn, she led the Huskies to four straight NCAA titles, earning tournament Most Outstanding Player honours and was a three-time winner as consensus college national player of the year, First-Team All-American and AAC Player of the Year.

More to come.