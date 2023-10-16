There's a new world No. 1 in men's curling.

Team Brendan Bottcher won their third bonspiel of the season on Sunday at the Insitu Players Open in Dundas, Ont., catapulting the Calgary foursome past Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat and into the top spot in the world curling rankings.

Players Tour Champs! 🏆



And our third title of the season propels us to the # 1 World ranking. 🌎 🇨🇦 👊 pic.twitter.com/l2tvNpP3E1 — Team Bottcher Curling (@BottcherCurling) October 15, 2023

For the second time this season, Bottcher defeated provincial rival Kevin Koe in the final by a score of 5-4. Bottcher trailed 1-0 after five ends before putting up a four-spot in the sixth followed by Koe scoring three in the seventh end. Bottcher scored a single in the eighth end for the one-point victory.

Bottcher fell to Koe in the second game of the round robin before running the table the rest of the way, highlighted by wins over Norway's Team Magnus Ramsfjell in the quarterfinal and Toronto's Team John Epping in the semifinal.

Team Bottcher, featuring third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert, also defeated Team Koe in the ATB Okotoks final last month and hold a total record of 21-3 over four events so far this season.

Other notable rinks competing in Dundas included Italy's Team Joel Retornaz (lost to Team Epping in quarters) and Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller (lost to Team Koe in semis).

Scotland's Team Mouat (2-3), Sweden's Team Niklas Edin (3-2) and Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen (1-3) all missed the playoffs.

Hasselborg beats Wrana in women's final

Last month at the Swedish qualifier for the European Curling Championships, Team Isabella Wrana downed Team Anna Hasselborg in six games.

The pair met again this weekend in the women's final of the Players Open with Hasselborg taking the contest 9-3.

PLAYERS OPEN CHAMPS 🏆



It's always a good game against Team Wranå, coming all the way from 🇸🇪 to 🇨🇦 to battle again 🤝



Thank you to the Players Tour, the event sponsors, staff, volunteers and ice makers. 🙌🏼 We had a great time at the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/K5iS1wa9mK — Team Hasselborg (@TeamHasselborg) October 16, 2023

Hasselborg, third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and lead Sofia Mabergs were the strongest team all week in Dundas, Ont., posting a 7-1 record with wins over South Korea's Team Eunji Gim - the fourth ranked team on the planet - in the quarters and Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes in the semis before thumping Wrana's crew in the championship game.

Lawes was actually the only Canadian rink to make the playoffs with the likes of Jennifer Jones and Clancy Grandy failing to reach the final eight.

Wrana's path to the final included wins over Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the quarters and South Korea's Team Eunjung Kim in the semis. Switzerland's Team Silvana Tirinzoni, ranked No. 1 in the world, lost in the quarterfinal round to Team Kim.

Both the men's and women's event had purses of $70,000.

Mixed Doubles Super Series Continues

For the second straight weekend, the Mixed Doubles Super Series staged an event and for the second straight time it was a international duo taking home the title.

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill of Tallinn, Estonia went a perfect 8-0 over the four-day bonspiel in Chilliwack, capping it off with an 8-3 victory over the father and daughter team of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter from Vernon.

2023 Chilliwack Championship winners! Kaldvee and Lill now become 2X MD super Series champions!! Congratulations on a terrific weekend going 8-0 in the event!! 🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/obItNUvn3m — MDSuperSeries (@MDSuperSeries1) October 16, 2023

The Cotters upset Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres in the semifinal.

Last week in Sherwood Park, Alta., it was Japan's Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida beating Walker and Muyres in the final.

Other winners on Tour

Men

Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel - Pat Ferris

Match Town Trophy - Mikkel Krause

S3 Group Curling Stadium Series - Josh Bryden

MCT Shootout - Jordon McDonald

St. Paul Cashspiel - Daniel Casper

Alberta Curling Series - Kohsuke Hirata

Women

Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel - Heather Heggestad

Match Town Trophy - Xenia Schwaller

S3 Group Curling Stadium Series - Jana Tisdale

MCT Shootout - Jolene Campbell

St. Paul Cashspiel - Ariel Traxler

Alberta Curling Series - Rui Wang