Team Rachel Homan announced Monday that Brendan Bottcher will be joining the team as a coach for the 2024-25 season, and that Rachelle Brown has joined as a full-time alternate.

Bottcher, 32, skipped his team to victories in last year's Canadian Open and Champions Cup, and advanced to the finals of this year's Tour Challenge and Canadian Open, as well as picking up a bronze medal at this year's Montana's Brier.

Bottcher's team split after capturing bronze at the Brier, when third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster collectively announced that they "will be going in a new direction for the 2024-25 curling season and beyond."

"Brendan Bottcher has been an outstanding teammate and friend. We thank him for the time we spent together, during which we won multiple Grand Slams and bronze at the last two Briers," the statement read in part. "We know that Brendan, who is an elite skip and has already represented Canada at the Worlds, will have great success wherever his curling pursuits take him. We wish him the very best. We hope to have news to announce in the very near future."

Bottcher joins a Homan rink that has dominated the past year with a victory at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts and four Grand Slam event titles. The team won at the 2022-23 Tour Challenge and Champions Cup, and claimed victories at this year's Masters and Canadian Open.

"Having Brendan join our coaching staff is incredibly exciting," Homan said in a news release. "His experience, leadership, and strategy will undoubtedly elevate our game. With Brendan living in Edmonton near me, his continuous support will be invaluable both on and off the ice."

Don Bartlett, who coached the last season for Team Homan, stepped away to pursue personal travel, he said in the same news release.

In addition to serving as coach of the team, Bottcher will also team up with Homan in Mixed Doubles competition.

"I couldn't be more excited to work hard with Brendan for the short season before the Mixed Doubles Trials," said Homan. "We have similar work ethic and goals and I look forward to training in the same city. Competing together in Mixed Doubles and having Brendan on board as our four-person coach will also be an added advantage."

The Mixed Doubles Olympic Curling Trials run from Dec. 30, 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025.