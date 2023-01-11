Habs' Gallagher (LBI) out minimum of six weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury, it was announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has been out since Jan. 3 when he was injured in a game against the Nashville Predators. Gallagher was then placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Brendan Gallagher sera absent pour un minimum de six semaines en raison d'une blessure au bas du corps.



Gallagher, a 30-year-old veteran of 11 seasons, has four goals and five assists over 25 games in 2022-23.

Rookie defenceman Kaiden Guhle also remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. He has not played in a game since Dec. 29.

The 20-year-old Guhle was selected 16th overall by the Habs in the 2020 NHL Draft and has scored two goals with 12 assists alongside a minus-14 rating over 36 games in his rookie season.

The Habs will be back in action Thursday night when they host the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre.