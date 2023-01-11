Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury, it was announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has been out since Jan. 3 when he was injured in a game against the Nashville Predators. Gallagher was then placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Gallagher, a 30-year-old veteran of 11 seasons, has four goals and five assists over 25 games in 2022-23. 

Rookie defenceman Kaiden Guhle also remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. He has not played in a game since Dec. 29.

The 20-year-old Guhle was selected 16th overall by the Habs in the 2020 NHL Draft and has scored two goals with 12 assists alongside a minus-14 rating over 36 games in his rookie season. 

The Habs will be back in action Thursday night when they host the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre.