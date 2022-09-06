After being bought out by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this summer, NHL veteran Brett Connolly is heading to Switzerland.

Connolly signed a one-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

Daniel Carr è stato visitato a Zurigo ed è emerso che sta ancora soffrendo per i postumi del covid.



In questo contesto, l’Hockey Club Lugano ha così deciso di ingaggiare l’ala canadese Brett Connolly.#NonMollareMai #LVGA #TiVogliamoConNoi https://t.co/ldovLYwVnh — Hockey Club Lugano (@OfficialHCL) September 5, 2022

The 30-year-old winger appeared in just nine games with the Blackhawks last season, posting one assist. He added 17 goals and 35 points in 37 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Prior to being bought out in July, Connolly was signed through this upcoming season at a cap hit $3.5 million. His buyout left the Blackhawks with $1.12 million in dead cap in each of the next two seasons.

Selected sixth overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 NHL Draft, Connolly has 101 goals and 195 points in 536 career games.