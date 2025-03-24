Manitoba champion Team Kate Cameron made a major change to their lineup on Monday adding four-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Briane Harris as their new third.

"When Team Einarson parted ways with Briane, we were quick to pick her up knowing that her plethora of expertise, knowledge and experience will us that extra mile," Team Cameron said in a statement.

The 33-year-old Harris, who had played lead for Team Kerri Einarson for six seasons, has not competed since just before start of the 2024 Scotties when she tested positive for Ligandrol, a banned substance.

Harris was unable to play for Team Einarson for close to a calendar year while she appealed her four-year suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She was finally ruled eligible to return for competition in January as the Court of Arbitration for Sport said she was not at fault for the violation.

Despite her eligibility, Team Einarson decided not to bring Harris on board for the Scotties in Thunder Bay, instead keeping Krysten Karwacki at lead and the newly acquired Karlee Burgess at second. Lauren Lenentine joined as the alternate.

Shannon Birchard missed the tournament with an injury.

Later on Monday, Team Einarson, who won four straight Scotties with Harris from 2020 to 2023, confirmed the departure of Harris on social media, but did not make any announcements regarding their official lineup for next season.

Harris also earned two bronze medals at the World Women's Curling Championship and four Grand Slam titles during her run with Team Einarson.

Team Cameron, who missed the playoffs at this year's Scotties after making the semifinal in 2024, is rounded out by second Taylor McDonald and lead Mackenzie Elias.