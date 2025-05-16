The trio of guard Kia Nurse and forwards Bridget Carleton and Aaliyah Edwards represent the Canadian contingent in the WNBA in 2025.

Nurse changed addresses ahead of the season, while Carleton looks to help get the Minnesota Lynx back to the WNBA Finals. Edwards is aiming to build upon a solid rookie season on a rebuilding Washington Mystics squad.

Kia Nurse – Chicago Sky

On her fifth team in five seasons, Nurse takes her talents to Chicago to join a Sky team looking to take that next step forward.

The Sky made a point of adding veterans in the off-season to surround the likes of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, bringing franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot back into the fold with Nurse, Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen and Rachel Banham.

After starting her career in New York, Nurse has bounced around the WNBA but has been a reliable role player. Last year in Los Angeles, the Hamilton, Ont., native started 27 of 40 games for the Sparks, averaging 20.3 minutes with 7.6 points.

Bridget Carleton – Minnesota Lynx

Carleton had the best 2024 season of the Canadians on this list.

Now heading into her seventh year as a member of the Lynx, Carleton had a career year in 2024. Starting 36 of 39 games, the forward averaged career highs in points (9.6), rebounds (3.8) and minutes (29.9) as the Lynx made it all the way to Game 5 of the WNBA Finals before losing to the Liberty.

The Chatham, Ont., product is in the prime of her career at 27 and 2024 was a massive step forward for her in going from role player to difference maker.

The expectations are high for Minnesota to win a title after last year’s run and Carleton will be a big piece in any success the Lynx have this season.

Aaliyah Edwards – Washington Mystics

Edwards’ second season may be dictated by how well she recovers from a back injury.

The team announced May 1 she would miss at least two weeks with a lower-back contusion and Edwards not suit up in the preseason.

The 22-year-old forward had a promising rookie season after being take sixth overall by the Mystics in 2024. She averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34 games (17 starts).

In the off-season, Edwards participated in the inaugural Unrivaled season in Miami. She made waves as she advanced to the 1v1 tournament final before losing to Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier.