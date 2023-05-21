Brighton qualifies for Europe for first time after beating Southampton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Evan Ferguson scored two goals as Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday to qualify for Europe for the first time in its history.

The win means sixth-place Brighton cannot finish lower than seventh this season and could still overtake Liverpool in fifth.

Ferguson struck in the 29th and 40th minutes to put Brighton in control against already-relegated Southampton at Amex Stadium.

Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the visitors in the 58th, but Pascal Gross made it 3-1 in the 69th.

Ferguson has won many admirers this season and he opened the scoring when collecting Alexis Mac Allister’s pass at the edge of the area and firing home his fifth league goal of the campaign.

He made it 10 in all competitions when turning home Kaoru Mitoma's pass with a finish in the bottom left corner.

Elyounoussi headed James Ward-Prowse’s corner after the break to give Southampton hope of taking something from the game.

But Gross extended the hosts’ advantage and ensured European qualification in Roberto De Zerbi's first season in charge.

___

