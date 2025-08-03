COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- — Brionna Jones scored 23 points, Allisha Gray added 22 and the Atlanta Dream overcame a slow start to pull away from the Washington Mystics 99-83 on Sunday.

The Dream missed their first six shots and fell behind 10-0 but dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Mystics 59-37. They shot 56% after going 3 of 13 in the first quarter.

Naz Hillmon had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Jordan Canada finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Dream (18-11), who won their third straight and set a season high for points in the second straight game.

Kiki Irafen scored 22 points for the Mystics (13-15), Sonia Citron and Shakira Austin both added 16 and Sug Sutton had 13. Washington has lost two straight and five of seven to drop into ninth place.

Washington led 23-12 after one quarter. Then Atlanta made 11 of 19 shots and forced nine turnovers in the second quarter to go in front 40-39 at the half.

The Dream closed the half with a 17-4 run, fueled by their defense. They forced 16 turnovers for 21 points in the first half and Gray had 12 points.

Jones scored 14 points and Atlanta made 13 of 20 shots in the third quarter, adding 10 more points off Washington turnovers and led by many as 13. The Dream went into the fourth quarter up 71-60.

Atlanta converted 22 turnovers into 33 points.