Briscoe, O’Reilly in action on AEW Rampage on TSN+

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe takes on The Butcher, The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly takes on Aaron Solo, and Private Party takes on MXM Collection. Watch AEW Rampage LIVE, Friday at 10pm ET, 7pm PT with subscription to TSN+.

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe takes on The Butcher in a non-title match

Fresh off a successful defence of his Ring of Honor World Title against Chris Jericho at WrestleDream, Mark Briscoe returns to action to take on The Butcher.

The champion has not lost in singles competition since February and is 14-1 in one-on-one bouts in 2024.

The Butcher is coming off a loss to The Beast Mortos last week on Rampage.

After successfully dispatching The Learning Tree at WrestleDream, will a new challenger emerge for the title that Briscoe has held since April?

Kyle O’Reilly takes on Aaron Solo in singles action

O’Reilly, a fellow member of The Conglomeration, also looks to keep the group’s momentum going after defeating The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) by disqualification in a trios match alongside Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy Wednesday on Dynamite.

Tonight marks Solo’s first televised AEW match since March.

O’Reilly and The Conglomeration have been very successful in their short time together, could a trios or tag team championship opportunity be on the horizon with another victory?

Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

After her excursion to the Japanese promotion Stardom, where she competed in the Stardom 5TSRA Grand Prix, Anna Jay has returned to All Elite Wrestling on a mission. She has emerged victorious in singles matches against Robyn Renegade and Harley Cameron.

Tonight on Rampage, Jay will prep for her AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator match against Mariah May at Battle of the Belts XII on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a match against Trish Adora.

Will Jay be ready to take on May and earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s Championship?

Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Cassidy) vs. MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor)

Coming off a loss to The Acclaimed at WrestleDream, MxM Collection looks to bounce back in a tag team match against Private Party.

Quen and Cassidy are coming off a loss of their own at WrestleDream, having come up short in a Tag Team Title match against The Elite.

A win tonight could put either team in the conversation to be the next title challengers for Matt and Nick Jackson.