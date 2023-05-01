The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced Monday that it will begin to operate as an independent league outside of Hockey Canada as of June 1.

The league cited challenges under the current system as the reason why the BCHL's board of governors declined to renew its agreement with Hockey Canada, namely that a player signing with a Canadian Hockey League team is ruled ineligible from playing in the NCAA.

The league says the decision was the culmination of "nearly five years of good faith efforts to find a solution within Hockey Canada’s system."

“The BCHL sends more players to NCAA Division I teams than all other junior hockey leagues in Canada combined,” BCHL chairman Graham Fraser said in a release. “During the past season there were 411 BCHL alumni on NCAA rosters, making up nearly a quarter of all Division I college hockey. That is exciting, but we aspire to do more for players and to provide a higher level of hockey for our fans. Under the current system, that’s just not possible.”

The league says that the change will allow the BCHL to attract a larger talent pool from outside the province as it continues to act as a pathway to the NCAA and U Sports.

The league also announced a pair of front-office changes with Chris Hebb moving solely into the role of chief executive officer and Steven Cocker assuming the role of league commissioner.

“Players and families currently in the BCHL can rest assured that we remain committed to player development and the standards of excellence in their day-to-day hockey experiences will not change as a result of our decision,” Cocker said in a statement. “In fact, they will have access to even more opportunities for their future success. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue building a better league for everyone.”

Established in 1961, the BCHL currently consists of 18 teams - 17 in BC and the Wenatchee Wild in Washington.