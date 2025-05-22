OTTAWA - The Minnesota Frost didn’t play their best game, but they found a way to win thanks to Britta Curl-Salemme’s two-goal performance.

Curl-Salemme scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge in Game 2 of the PWHL Finals on Thursday.

The rookie forward forced the extra period with a power-play goal with 16 seconds remaining in regulation. She then buried the winner by diving for a rebound and beating Gwyneth Philips stick side at 16:24 in overtime.

The Frost evened the best-of-five Walter Cup championship series at one game apiece heading into Game 3 in Minnesota on Saturday. The loss marked Ottawa’s first defeat on home ice these playoffs.

Curl-Salemme was not made available to the media because she was in the training room, according to Frost head coach Ken Klee.

The 25-year-old American was booed by Ottawa fans every time she touched the puck.

Curl-Salemme has been at the centre of controversy since being drafted to the PWHL last summer.

She attracted criticism for her social media interactions, liking and sharing content considered by many to be anti-transgender and politically divisive.

Curl-Salemme's aggressive playing style has also been a point of contention. She received three one-game suspensions this season, including one in Minnesota's semifinal series against the Toronto Sceptres.

Klee, however, defended his player.

“She’s an outstanding player, outstanding person, outstanding teammate,” he said. “No one’s happier for her than our entire team. I mean, she’s obviously had to deal with some adversity and stuff, and she rises above it, and she just goes out, competes hard, and she’s a great person, great player.”

The Frost were largely outplayed by the Charge for the first 40 minutes.

Ottawa held a 16-6 edge in shots during the second period and generated more attempts on goal than Minnesota during a Frost power play.

“Credit to them, they really played well. They took us off our game and took it to us, especially the first half,” Klee said. “I think the third period we finally got to our game and then started getting pucks in and playing the way we know we can play.”

Maddie Rooney stopped 37 shots and was largely responsible for the Frost even having a chance to get to overtime.

Ottawa generated a number of chances, but Rooney denied Emily Clark six times and thwarted five shots from Charge captain Brianne Jenner.

“I was seeing the puck well, but I thought the team did a great job tying up sticks in front of us and clearing bodies out of the way to make it easier for me to see,” said Rooney. "I think it just says a lot about our team, you know, being down and being able to tie it with 15 seconds left and getting the win in overtime.”

Philips stopped 22 shots for the Charge.

Ottawa finally solved Rooney with 2:35 left in regulation when Jocelyn Larocque converted her first of the playoffs by skating out front and beating a sprawled-out Rooney.

Rebecca Leslie won a battle for the puck behind the net to set up Larocque.

“I mean, when you score late, you’re hoping that that’s the game winner,” said Larocque. “But it’s not always, you know, it’s hockey and things happen.”

Minnesota pressed for the equalizer with time winding down and caught a break when Tereza Vanisova was called for tripping — her third penalty of the game — with 37 seconds remaining in regulation.

Curl-Salemme beat Philips to tie the score while the Frost had a two-player advantage with Rooney on the bench for an extra attacker.

“It’s disappointing, but it doesn’t break our confidence,” said Larocque. "We are a confident group. We know that when we take the other team’s time and space, when we’re physical, when we put pucks on net, when we let the puck do the work, that we’re a great team.”

Notes: Taylor House replaced Katerina Mrazova in the Charge lineup. Mrazova took a couple big hits in Game 1, including one from Curl-Salemme.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.