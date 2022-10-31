Brock Boeser re-joined the Vancouver Canucks for practice on Monday and could return to the lineup on Tuesday.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Boeser will be a game-time decision against the New Jersey Devils.

Boeser, who has four assists in six games this season, was placed on injured reserve last week.

Quinn Hughes, also placed on injured reserve last week, will return to the lineup on Tuesday, while Ethan Bear will make his season debut. Bear was acquired last week from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canucks used the following lines in practice on Monday:

Garland-Horvat-Miller

Mikheyev-Pettersson-Kuzmenko

Pearson-Studnicka-Höglander

Podkolzin-Åman-Joshua/Boeser

Ekman-Larsson-Myers

Hughes-Schenn

Stillman-Bear

Rathbone-Burroughs

Demko (will start vs. NJD)