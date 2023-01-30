Was there any way for 49ers to overcome slew of quarterback injuries?

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in Sunday's NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will be sidelined for approximately six months.

Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him six months, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023

Purdy took a hit from Philadelphia's Haason Reddick that bent his right elbow backwards awkwardly, resulting in a fumble and forcing the 23-year-old to leave the game.

He returned after backup Josh Johnson was forced out of the game with a concussion, but appeared unable to throw the ball down the field.

During the regular season, Purdy took over as the team's starter in Week 13 and led the Niners to eight consecutive victories before Sunday's 31-7 loss that sent the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

In nine regular season games, the seventh-round pick out of Iowa State threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.