EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the re-signing of Canadian forward Brody Clarke for the 2024 season. The University of Alberta alumni and Stingers 2023 leading scorer will enter his fifth season with the Stingers.

“Being back for my fifth season with the Stingers means a lot,” said Clarke. “This organization and these fans have watched me grow into the player I am today and I take great pride in wearing this city on my chest.”

Last season, Clarke notched a team-high 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 21 games. He led the Stingers in scoring on multiple occasions, posting four games over 20 points.

“Brody was a key piece for us in 2023 and we are very excited to have him back this summer,” said Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Baker. “His leadership and character embody the culture we are continuing to build in Edmonton, and he is consistently one of the top Canadians in the CEBL. His rebounding improved a great deal last season, and we will once again rely on him to control the paint on both ends of the floor.”

In 2022, Clarke started in 19 of his 21 games and averaged 12.9 points per game. He was also a member of the 2020 Stingers team that captured the CEBL Championship during the Summer Series. In his first CEBL Season in 2019 as a U SPORTS Developmental Player, he was named the inaugural U SPORTS Player of the Year.

Outside of the CEBL, he has spent three seasons playing professionally in Europe in Poland and Germany, most recently in 2022-23 with Spojnia Stargard of the top Polish league.

Prior to turning pro, Clarke spent five seasons as a member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears Men’s Basketball team, earning a number of individual and team accolades, including the 2017 Canada West Championship and two U SPORTS All-Canadian Team selections.

This past offseason Clarke acted as an assistant coach for the University of Alberta Golden Bears Men’s Basketball team while staying involved with the Stingers as a youth camp coach and community ambassador.

Clarke and the Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on June 2nd to host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).