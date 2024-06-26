With the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron James.

LeBron was always a lock to go No. 1 in that draft.

You could be forgiven for not remembering that Darko Milicic went to the Detroit Pistons second overall.

The Denver Nuggets selected Carmelo Anthony at No. 3.

The Toronto Raptors drafted Chris Bosh fourth overall.

Then the Miami Heat took Dwyane Wade at No. 5.

Eight years later, three of the top-five picks from the 2003 NBA Draft would join forces in Miami.

LeBron, Wade, and Bosh would guide the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances, including two titles.

James would go on to reach the NBA Finals every year from 2011 to 2018, winning three championship rings with Miami and Cleveland.

He added a fourth championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

He’s still not done, yet.

Now, exactly 21 years after LeBron went to the Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, his son Bronny James is in the spotlight entering the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft tonight.

Bronny James is currently 54th on ESPN’s Best Available list for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Yet, the speculation surrounding his name has injected an added layer of intrigue into his draft status.

That speculation has made Bronny James’ draft position one of the most enigmatic draft uncertainties I can recall.

Additionally, it has prompted a wide range of wagers on where Bronny James will ultimately land at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.

Where Will Bronny James Land In The 2024 NBA Draft?

Given his father’s status as one of basketball’s all-time greats, speculating on Bronny James’ NBA draft position was always going to be an intriguing talking point.

The fact that LeBron is still playing, and at such a high level, adds another fascinating layer to the conversation.

Hardcore basketball fans might not be drawn to the novelty.

Bronny James might turn out to be the most hyped second round pick in the history of the NBA.

FanDuel set his draft position over/under at pick 54.5.

That prop is heavily juiced to the over at -158.

That hasn’t stopped bettors from betting on Bronny to go earlier in the NBA Draft.

Per the FanDuel traders, 55 per cent of the bets are on Bronny’s draft position to be under pick No. 54.5.

Meanwhile, there have also been some notable wagers on Bronny to go even earlier.

Per the FanDuel traders, one bettor risked $450 on Bronny to be drafted inside the top-20 at +6000.

That wager will pay $27,450 if he goes top-20.

Another bettor risked $200 on Bronny to be drafted inside the top-10 at +10000.

That wager will return $20,200 if he goes top-10.

Of course, both bets are considered longshots and for good reason.

At +10000, the implied probability that Bronny goes inside the top-10 is just one per cent.

He’s +30000, or 300-to-1, to go first overall tonight.

That number represents a 0.3 per cent probability.

While you won’t find an NBA expert that would suggest there’s any legitimate reason to wager on Bronny to go first overall, that hasn’t stopped some FanDuel bettors from taking a flyer on him to go No. 1.

It also hasn’t stopped some personalities from having some fun with how high Bronny will ultimately go.

In terms of which team will ultimately draft Bronny, the Lakers remain the betting favourite.

The Lakers to draft Bronny is -145 at FanDuel this morning.

Remember, Los Angeles owns the 54th overall pick.

It’s not a coincidence that Bronny’s draft position over/under at FanDuel is 54.5.

The Phoenix Suns are +650 as the second choice to draft Bronny at FanDuel.

The Dallas Mavericks are +700 as the third choice.

The Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves round out the top-five choices in the team to draft Bronny market at +1100.

Regardless of which team ultimately drafts Bronny, his selection will be notable for several reasons.

No son has ever been drafted with their father still active.

Gordie Howe had two sons – Marty and Mark – play with him in the NHL and the WHA.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. both suited up for the Seattle Mariners in the MLB in 1990.

Tim Raines and Tim Raines Jr. played together in 2001.

In the NFL, we would have to go all the way back to 1921 with Ted and Chuck Nesser as the only father and son playing in the league at the same time.

LeBron and Bronny James are set to become the first father and son tandem to play in the NBA at the same time.

The prospect of them suiting up for the same team next season is the biggest reason why Bronny’s draft position prop is getting so much attention at FanDuel.