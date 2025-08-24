After entering the week at 50-to-1 longshot to win the CPKC Women’s Open, Brooke Henderson enters the final round tied for the lead and second in the outright market on FanDuel.

You can watch coverage of the final round at the CPKC Women’s Open from Mississaugua Golf and Country Club LIVE on TSN3 starting at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.

Henderson caught fire on Saturday, playing her final four holes of the day at four-under par in a stretch that included chipping in for eagle on the driveable 17th.

Not to be outdone by Henderson was World No. 4 Minjee Lee.

The 29-year-old also made eagle at the 17th to keep pace with Henderson, and the two enter Sunday tied for the lead, three clear of everyone else in the field and the only golfers priced shorter than 8-1 to win.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul leads the chase pack in the outright market on FanDuel at +650. After entering the week at +850, Thitikul’s odds are shorter to win entering Sunday despite being three behind the two leaders.

Akie Iwai is the only other golfer priced shorter than 55-1 to win the tournament.

Here is a look at the updated odds on FanDuel to win the CPKC Women’s Open.