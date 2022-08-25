Weeks on how Henderson has dealt with pressure of playing in front of home fans

Canadian Brooke Henderson began the final round at 3-under, 13 shots behind the leaders, and looks to finish strong at the CP Women's Open.

Henderson shot 2-over in her third round to drop her to 3-under on the tournament to place her tied for 57th.

Coming into the third round, Henderson looked to build on her back-9 charger on Friday.

She started with a flawless front, posting seven pars and a pair of birdies to bring her to 2-under through nine holes of play.

On the back nine, Henderson did not find the same magic she did in her second round.

While she initially started well, shooting par on holes 10 and 11, a bogey at 12 and a double bogey at 13 wiped out her progress made on the front as she now sat at 1-over.

After a par on 14, Henderson shot her third bogey of the round on 15 to bring her to her final score of 2-over.

Henderson won the CP Women's Open in 2018 and most recently captured her second career major title earlier this season at the Evian Championship in late July.

