Henderson makes switch to TaylorMade Canadian LPGA Tour star announces equipment change ahead of her first event of the season, Bob Weeks writes.

Brooke Henderson is changing her golf equipment.

The 12-time winner on the LPGA Tour announced Tuesday that she will play a full complement of TaylorMade golf clubs in the new season, which begins this week in Orlando.

“As a player, consistency with my driver and control with my irons are key,” Henderson said in a press release. “I love hitting driver because power is a big part of my game, and Stealth 2 Plus has helped me add distance, which is always great. With the irons and wedges, I could quickly feel how much control I had with each swing. I’m excited for a full season with TaylorMade equipment in the bag and to continue building on what we started with golf ball.”

Last year, Henderson started using a TaylorMade ball, the TP5x, and glove. Now she has completed the move in terms of equipment. In her bag, she’ll carry the Stealth 2 Plus driver (nine degrees), a Stealth 2 3-wood, 5-wood, and hybrid, along with the P-790 irons, two Milled Grind wedges and a Spider GT centre-shafted putter.

“Brooke is known for her dynamic swing and fierce competitiveness, and we are excited to see her continue to excel on the course while representing TaylorMade,” stated David Abeles, the president and CEO of TaylorMade, in the same release. “She is already one of the most recognizable and successful athletes on the LPGA Tour.”

The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer will carry a TaylorMade bag and also have the equipment company’s logo on her headwear.

Henderson joins Nelly Korda as recent converts to TaylorMade equipment. Korda’s move was announced on Monday.

Henderson has used PING clubs for the entirety of her career and has had that company’s logo on her visor for many years. The switch will mark a significant transition, but the 25-year-old went through intensive off-season testing and fitting to ensure an easy change.

She said that the performance of the golf ball over the past season that saw her win twice, including a major, gave her confidence that the clubs would be equally beneficial.

Henderson is scheduled to start her season on Thursday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.