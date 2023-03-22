Canada's Brooke Henderson is in one of the featured groups at the LPGA's Drive On Championship.

The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., is paired with American star Nelly Korda and South Korea's Jin Young Ko, currently ranked No. 1 on the LPGA Tour.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., is also in the field at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

She is paired with China's Ruoning Yin and Caroline Inglis of the United States.

Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., is paired with Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe.

It's the first full-field event of the LPGA Tour season.

EPSON TOUR — Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., and Quebec City's Sarah-Eve Rheaume are playing at the three-round IOA Championship. They'll tee off at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif., on Friday.

PGA TOUR — Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is the top-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour, sitting 12th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He'll be in the field at this week's World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, both from Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., will also be teeing it up at Austin Country Club in Texas.

PGA TOUR — Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., leads the Canadian contingent at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the Corales Golf Course at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic. He enters the event No. 11 in the FedEx Cup standings. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., and Cougar Collins of Caledon, Ont., are also in the field.

KORN FERRY TOUR — Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., is tied for fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list. He's one of four Canadians in the field at this week's Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Ga. Edmonton's Wil Bateman, Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., and Toronto's Richard Jung are also set to compete.

CHAMPIONS TOUR — Calgary's Stephen Ames is fifth in the Schwab Cup standings heading into The Galleri Classic this week. Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., who is No. 11 on the points list, is also in the field at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.