Canadian Brooke Henderson shot a 29 on the front-nine of her Amundi Evian Championship third round, putting her in a tie for the lowest nine-hole score ever at a women's golf major championship.

Henderson made six birdies on her opening nine and finished with a 4-under 67 to put her in a tie for third, four shots back of leader Celine Boutier of France.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native's only major blip Saturday came when she double-bogeyed the Par 4 12th. Henderson played the rest of the round at even-par to close at 7-under for the week and sit in a tie with Australia's Minjee Lee and Japan's Nasa Hataoka. Henderson won the Evian last year, defeating American Sophia Schubert by a stroke to win her second career major.

The 12th-ranked women's golfer in the world, Henderson has 13 career LPGA victories, including one this season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January.

The Evian Championship is the third of four majors in the women's golf season. The AIG Women's Open goes Aug. 10 to 13 at the Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England.