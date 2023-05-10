Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson will miss this week's Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour due to an illness, according to TSN's Bob Weeks.

Henderson, a 25-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., is ranked 8th in the world and is coming off a missed cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to kick off her season in January.

For her career, Henderson has won 13 events on the LPGA Tour, including two majors with the most recent coming at the Evian Championship in 2022.

The Cognizant Founders Cup takes place at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey from May 11-14 and has a purse of $3 million.