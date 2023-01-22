47m ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Henderson leads in Orlando
Canadian Brooke Henderson began Sunday with a three-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament in Orlando as she looks for her 13th career LPGA title. Follow the Smiths Falls, Ont., native's final round here.
TSN.ca Staff
LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Rd. 3
Henderson is currently in first place at -14, three shots ahead of a two-way tie between Nelly Korda and Nasa Hataoka second place.
Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, -14
Hole 2 (Par 5): Birdie, -15
Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, -15
Hole 4 (Par 3): Par, -15
Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, -15
Hole 6 (Par 3): Bogey, -14
