Canadian Brooke Henderson began Sunday with a three-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament in Orlando as she looks for her 13th career LPGA title.

Henderson is currently in first place at -14, three shots ahead of a two-way tie between Nelly Korda and Nasa Hataoka second place.

Follow the Smiths Falls, Ont., native's final round here:

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, -14

Hole 2 (Par 5): Birdie, -15

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, -15

Hole 4 (Par 3): Par, -15

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, -15

Hole 6 (Par 3): Bogey, -14

