Canada's Brooke Henderson shot 2-under on Saturday to bring her ten shots off leader Ashleigh Buhai (14-under) at the AIG Women's Open from Muirfield.

Looking for back-to-back major championship titles, Henderson's scorecard on the front nine was nearly flawless.

She started her round with three straight pars and a pair of birdies to bring her to 2-under. Another trio of pars bookended a singular bogey on the eighth hole's par 4, 422-yard dog-leg right to come in at 1-under.

Henderson's back nine was again par-heavy, keeping her in contention but behind the tournament leaders.

She shot back-to-back pars on holes 10 and 11 before a birdie at 12 brought her back to 2-under. Pars on holes 12 through 18 kept her 2-under on the day and 4-under through three rounds at the LPGA season's final major.

Henderson is the fifth-ranked women's player in the world and comes into this week's tournament with 12 career victories and 68 top-10s.