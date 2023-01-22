Henderson leads wire-to-wire to win HGV Tournament of Champions

Brooke Henderson fired a final round 70 to finish at 16-under to win the HGV Tournament of Champions, the 13th LPGA title of her career. The Smith Falls Ont. native led wire-to-wire for the victory.

Starting the season with a win! 🏆



Brooke Henderson wins the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SvKRSJnjTZ — LPGA (@LPGA) January 22, 2023

She finished four shots ahead of Maja Stark and Charley Hull.

