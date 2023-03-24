The Brooklyn Nets announced on Friday that guard Ben Simmons, who hasn't played since Feb. 15, has a nerve impingement in his back and will remain out of action while the team and player determine the best course of treatment.

Simmons, 26, appeared in 42 games for the Nets this year (33 games started), and averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The three-time All-Star was acquired by the Nets as part of the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10, 2022. Simmons did not play with the Nets last season as he recovered from a back injury.

Simmons has struggled to find a consistent role with the Nets, who hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference as of Friday with a 39-34 record - his 5.6 field goal attempts per game with Brooklyn are far below his average of 11.6 in four seasons with the 76ers.

This is another chapter of a strange season in Brooklyn - as they were already forced to trade superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February due to roster concerns and a request from Irving.

Simmons, who is a native of Melbourne, Australia, has career averages of 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game across 317 NBA games in seven seasons.