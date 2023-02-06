How Irving to the Mavericks came about

The Brooklyn Nets will officially begin their post Kyrie Irving era when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night to kick off an NBA double-header on TSN.

Irving got his wish to be traded and is on the move to the Dallas Mavericks along with Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks in a deal agreed to on Sunday.

Irving signed with the Nets in July 2019 and is slated to become a free agent this summer.

The 30-year-old point guard appeared in 40 games for Brooklyn this season before requesting a trade last week.

Irving did not suit up for the Nets against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night following his trade request, with the team saying he was dealing with right calf soreness.

Kevin Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 8 and will not be in the lineup for the Nets on Monday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

The Nets (32-20) are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Clippers (30-26) are led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard, 31, is averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists in 30 games so far this season.

George, 32, is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games as the Clippers sit fourth in the West and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

TSN’s NBA coverage continues with the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27) hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (36-17) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in NBA in scoring this season at 32.4 points per game and has put up 50-plus in two of his last four contests.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard enters Monday’s game fifth overall in scoring at 30.9 points per game.