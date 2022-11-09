The Brooklyn Nets announced Jacque Vaughn will be their head coach moving forward and have removed the interim tag on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

Vaughn was serving as the interim in the wake of previous head coach Steve Nash's firing on November 1.

It was initially announced after Nash was fired that Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a suspension with the Boston Celtics for an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member, would become the next head coach.

"Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

The Nets have a 2-2 record with Vaughn at the helm this season, and are 4-7 overall. The team has dealt with controversy surrounding suspended star Kyrie Irving's antisemitic tweet earlier this month.

