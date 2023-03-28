Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Tuesday that Ben Simmons' season is officially over.

Vaughn added that doctors are optimistic Simmons will make a full recovery from a back injury that has kept him out since Feb. 15.

The 26-year-old finishes his season with an average of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 42 games played, 33 of them starts.

It was his first active season with the Nets after they acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, sending James Harden the other way.

In five NBA seasons since being selected No. 1 overall back in 2016, Simmons is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Brooklyn enters play Monday at 40-35, tied with the Miami Heat for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, two-and-a-half games behind the New York Knicks in fifth.