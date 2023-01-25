Nets take on 76ers in Atlantic Division clash to headline trio of games on TSN

The second half of the NBA 2022-23 season is well underway and TSN is set to bring you a trio of games with playoff implications on Wednesday night.

First up are the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Philadelphia 76ers from Wells Fargo Centre, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies renewing their playoff rivalry with the Golden State Warriors on TSN5. Also, the Minnesota Timberwolves look to maintain their playoff positioning as they take on the New Orleans Pelican on TSN+.



Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets travel to Philadelphia to do battle with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in an Atlantic Division showdown.

Watch the Nets vs. 76ers LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Nets are coming off a 120-116 victory over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Irving led the way for the Nets by dropping 38 points while adding nine assists and seven rebounds. Centre Nic Claxton also contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

This also marks the second time point guard Ben Simmons will play at Wells Fargo Centre since being traded to the Nets last season.

Simmons returned to a chorus of boos on Nov. 22 where he had 11 points and 11 assists in a 115-106 loss to the 76ers.

The Nets will be without superstar Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last five games with a MCL strain and the team announced that he is scheduled to be reassessed in two weeks.

Brooklyn sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The 76ers are entering Wednesday's game after sweeping a five-game western road trip, including a narrow 129-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Guard Tyrese Maxey controlled the offence for the 76ers on Saturday with 32 points and six assists while forward Montrezl Harrell added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Embiid and all-star guard James Harden did not play against the Kings due to rest.

The 76ers sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-16 record and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.



Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out with CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans on TSN+ on Wednesday.

Watch the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans LIVE at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on TSN+.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 119-114 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Edwards led the way for Minnesota with 31 points points and five assists while D'Angelo Russell also added 30 points and seven assists.

Off-season acquisition Rudy Gobert also contributed 15 points with 16 rebounds but is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to a groin injury.

The Timberwolves will also be without star forward Karl-Anthony Towns who has missed the team's last 28 games with a right calf strain.

Minnesota sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Pelicans are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak after falling to the Denver Nuggets 99-98 in a nail-biter on Tuesday.

McCollum led the Pelicans with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists while centre Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and nine rebounds.

New Orleans will be missing star forward Zion Williamson who has been out the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.

The Pelicans sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 26-22 record and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.



Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of their second-round playoff series last season.

Watch the Grizzlies vs. Warriors LIVE at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Sacramento Kings 133-100 on Monday.

Desmond Bane led the way for the Grizzlies with 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds while Jarren Jackson Jr. also contributed 19 points and five rebounds.

Morant did not take part in the Grizzlies' loss on Monday as he was dealing with left ankle soreness.

Memphis sits in second place in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Warriors are coming off a 120-116 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Curry led the team offensively scoring 26 points while adding seven assists and six rebounds. Forward Jonathan Kuminga also had 20 points.

Golden State holds the last play-in spot in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 23-24 record and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.