Boudreau: Canucks are 'starting to believe in themselves'

The Vancouver Canucks picked up their third straight victory Tuesday, moving within five points of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand.

The Canucks posted a dominant 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, improving to 7-3 over their past 10 games.

"I think the team is starting to believe in themselves a little bit, and I think that's important," Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We contained [San Jose] fairly well."



Canucks captain Bo Horvat picked up four points in the win, with his two goals putting him tied for second in the NHL with 26 this season behind only Connor McDavid.

Horvat, a pending unrestricted free agent, has been the subject of trade rumours this season, but a playoff push could have the Canucks rethinking their strategy.

"It's pretty fun to watch," Canucks forward Brock Boeser said of Horvat. "Hopefully he can keep it going."

The Canucks will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday before ending their 2022 calendar on the road against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.