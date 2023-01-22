Boudreau: 'It will be something that stays with me my whole life'

In what could be his final game as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, Bruce Boudreau spoke to reporters following the Canucks' 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

"It might be a long press conference if I do that," said Boudreau on his emotions to TSN's Farhan Lalji. "You never know when it’s the end… It will be something that stays with me my whole life.”

His message to the fans? “Thank you."

The 69-year-old Toronto native took over as the Canucks' bench boss mid-season in 2021-22 and helped the Canucks finish in 10th place with a record 40-30-12 and 92 points - five back of the Nashville Predators. On Saturday night, similarly to Friday, Canucks fans broke out into various chants to support Boudreau and show their appreciation.

Boudreau's future as head coach of the Canucks has been in question for weeks with president Jim Rutherford admitting that he'd spoken to people outside the organization about the job. One name that has been front and centre to replace Boudreau is former NHL analyst for TNT and former Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

“We don’t know the status of who’s going and who’s staying. I’m sure that will come down pretty soon," Boudreau said.

“I don’t know the reason I’m still here. Maybe because Chicago [Blackhawks], Seattle [Kraken] and Columbus [Blue Jackets] are next," the 16-year NHL head coach said referencing the Canucks next three games.

"To the new group, good luck,” he finished.