Brunette, McCarthy join Evason, Huska on Men's Worlds staff

Team Canada finalized its coaching staff for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship on Wednesday.

After TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason will lead Canada with Calgary Flames bench boss Ryan Huska serving as an assistant, Canada officially announced those appointments, plus two other assistant coach designations for next month's tournament in Sweden and Denmark.

Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette will serve as an assistant in addition to Steve McCarthy, who works as an assistant under Evason in Columbus.

Hockey Canada says the group was assembled by general manager Kyle Dubas, player relations adviser Ryan Getzlaf, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations Scott Salmond and executive director of Canada's national men's team Doug Armstrong.

“Dean, Andrew, Ryan and Steve are excellent NHL coaches that bring many years of professional experience and leadership, and we are thrilled that they will lead Team Canada at the 2025 world championship,” Dubas said in a news release.

“Our coaching staff will also be supported by an elite support staff that has many years of NHL experience, as well as experience at several world championships and Olympics, and we know our entire staff will create an environment for our players to succeed and wear the Maple Leaf with pride in Stockholm and Herning.”

Evason led the Blue Jackets to a 40-33-9 record during the 2024-25 season, exceeding expectations and narrowly missing out on a postseason berth.

Canada lost in the semifinal to Switzerland and then were defeated by Sweden in the bronze medal game last year. Czechia won the tournament on home ice.

This year's tournament will begin on May 9 with Canada playing its first game a day later on May 10.