Bryan Brothers taking week off from YouTube to play in Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour’s fall swing continues this week with the 2024 Bermuda Championship teeing off Thursday.

With just two events remaining in the fall schedule, it’s a stressful time for many golfers looking to maintain or earn full-time status for the 2025 season.

At the conclusion of next week’s RSM Classic, the top 125 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings will earn full status on the Tour, securing a full schedule for 2025.

Currently No. 128 on points, Wesley Bryan enters the week 14 points behind Hayden Springer in 125th.

Bryan, the 2017 RBC Heritage winner, hasn’t had full status on the PGA Tour since 2022 and will need a strong finish over these two events to change that.

Bryan is one of the more unique golfers in the game and at this stage of his career, it’s either earn full-time status on the PGA Tour or turn his focus towards YouTube.

Wesley and his brother George have accumulated a following of over 450,000 people with their Bryan Bros channel.

And while the two of them have played in the same PGA Tour event together once, this week they will be paired together for the first time.

Let’s dive more into the Bryan Bros taking on the PGA Tour.

WHO ARE THE BRYAN BROS

Wesely and George Bryan are two of the biggest players in the YouTube golf scene. The bio on their page reads as following:

Two brothers who play golf and film it. Wesley is on the PGA Tour and George who isn't (he's not lol). This channel features matches, tournament play, challenges, course vlogs and much more. Hope y'all enjoy some high level golf and even higher quality banter!

The channel has been active for 10 years and started featuring mainly trick shots.

After slowing down production for a few years, the page picked up steam again during COVID-19 when the duo started posting more frequently.

At this time last year they had grown their page to 250,000 subscribers. In the last year they have added another 200k.

Their most popular video has over 4.6 million views featuring a “YouTube Championship” between the two brothers and other big names in the social media golf scene.

Their second most popular video is a collaboration with Jon Rahm in a video with 1.6 millon views.

Recently, alongside Grant Horvat, another golf YoutTuber, the Bryan Bros have started a series of going to golf courses that have hosted major championships and playing two rounds to see if they can “make the cut.”

The video series accounts for five of their eight most popular videos with their video at Pinehurst No.2 leading the way with 1.1 million views.

Last week the channel released a video on track to be one of their biggest as they held a $100,000 skins game at a golf course they own (Solina Golf Club) in a video with 1.3 million views in just five days.

PGA TOUR EXPERIENCE

Wesley, 34, has one PGA Tour win in his career and has missed the cut in all four majors he has played in.

He has two top 10s in 2024 with a solo second place finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, and a tie for sixth in his most recent start last week at the World Wide Technology Championship.

George, 36, has played in two PGA Tour events in his career, missing the cut at this year's Myrtle Beach Classic and tying for 69th in this event last year.

“I see me playing professional golf as more opportunities to create content and tell our stories.” George said before playing in his first tour event last year, “Because it's a unique one, it's a fun one.”

CAN ONE OF THE BRYAN BROTHERS WIN THE BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP?

Welsey, seeking his second win on the PGA Tour, is 50-1 to win the Bermuda Championship and +210 to finish inside the top 20.

He has played in this event three times, missing the cut twice and tying for 37th in 2023.

Meanwhile George is set for his third start on tour and is 1000-1 longshot to win and 20-1 to Top 20.

Here is a look at some of the prop bets available for them on FanDuel this week.