15h ago
Lions' WR Burnham suffered fractured wrist in loss to Stampeders
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, BC Lions veteran wide receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in the team's game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
Burnham appeared to sustain the injury near the end of the fourth quarter, though he played the remainder of the game in obvious discomfort. He recorded four catches for 58 yards in the contest.
There is no timeline for Burnham's return given by the team at this point.
The 32-year-old native of Moorestown, NJ is in his eighth season in the CFL, all with the Lions. He recorded 41 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also missed four games earlier in the year with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
In 105 games across his CFL career, Burnham has totaled 476 catches for 7212 yards and 42 touchdowns.